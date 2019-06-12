OSU Extension Office in Tillamook Hiring Aquaculturist

Oregon Sea Grant (OSG) and Oregon State University Extension Service (OSUES) invites applications for a full-time (1.00 FTE), 12-month, fixed-term, Assistant Professor of Practice: Extension Aquaculturist.

The position will be serving the Oregon Coastal Region with specific emphasis on Tillamook County and the North coast region. The position will be based in Tillamook, Oregon. This is a ranked position with promotional opportunities; the individual hired will need to determine an academic home within one year of start date. The individual hired will also be expected to bring in 25% of their salary in future years.

This position will address the need for engagement and extension in shellfish and seaweed culture, as well as other existing and potential aquaculture activities in Oregon and the region. The incumbent will understand, synthesize, and communicate the current challenges and opportunities for aquaculture and provide science-based information to the aquaculture industry leadership and workforce, policy-makers, regulators, and coastal community members and others involved in decisions that may affect Oregon’s current and potential aquaculture practitioners. This work includes the facilitation, development, execution, coordination, and evaluation of education and research projects related to aquaculture and marine resources. The incumbent will also take a leadership role in obtaining support for further research and, when appropriate, development of aquaculture initiatives in Oregon.



OSU seeks diversity as a source of enrichment for our university community. We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, and particularly encourage applications from members of historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ community members, and others who demonstrate the ability to help us achieve our vision of a diverse and inclusive community.

To learn more, go to https://jobs.oregonstate.edu/postings/search

and enter in Posting # P03086UF.

To apply you are required to submit the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

3) Answer a supplemental question

For additional information please contact: Amanda Gladics at amanda.gladics@oregonstate.edu