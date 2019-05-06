OSU Extension in Tillamook County to hold Summer Canning Classes

Would you like to learn how to can fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, fish or game meat this summer? Are you an experienced canner who would like to update your skills and learn the most current USDA safe canning practices? Do you garden or shop at your local Farmer’s Market or produce stand for fruits and veggies? Are you a hunter or fisherman? Then the summer canning classes are for you. Each class will focus on the latest USDA canning recommendations, equipment and supplies. Sign up for one or more classes and take home a jar of home-canned goodies from each class.

Pre-registration is required since classes with low enrollment may be cancelled and supplies will be purchased prior to the class. Cost for each class is $15 if registered the Thursday prior to the class or $20 for day before class registrations. The registration fee includes publications and supplies. All classes begin at 10 am at the OSU Extension Service Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook.

Classes are scheduled as follows:

·Canning Fruits, Fruit Pie Fillings, Jams & Jellies, Saturday, June 29, 10 am-1 pm

·Canning Fish, Meat, Poultry & Vegetables, Saturday, July 20, 10 am-2 pm

·Canning Pickles, Tomatoes & Salsa, Saturday, August 24, 10 am-1 pm

Register online at: http://bit.ly/TillamookFoodPreservation.

The Extension Service loans weighted gauge pressure canners, electric water bath canners and food dehydrators to the public. The latest USDA canning recommendations are also available at the OSU Extension Service office through a series of publications free to Tillamook County residents or for purchase in a spiral bound edition in the USDA 2015 revision of the Complete Guide to Home Canning. In addition, pressure canner dial gauges are tested free of charge. The OSU Extension Service also carries some canning products such as Clear-Jel A for fruit pie fillings.

For more information, contact the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook 4506 Third Street, 503-842-3433, email to TillamookExtensionOffice@oregonstate.edu for information about canning classes, canning recommendations, dial gauge testing, and where to find canning supplies.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

