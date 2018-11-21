OSU Extension in Tillamook County to hold OSU Master Gardener™ Fall Home & Garden Classes Saturday, December 1

The Tillamook County OSU Master Gardener Fall Home & Garden Classes will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the OSU Extension Service building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, OR, (503) 842-3433. The classes are open to everyone. They are taught by Master Gardener volunteers. The fee will be used to cover class supplies and to help support further Master Gardener educational projects.

During each time period there are 2 classes to choose from:

 9:00 am — 10:30 am Hearty Soups or Garden Tools

 10:40 am — 12:10 pm Cooking with an Instant Pot or Propagating Perennials

 12:10 pm — 1:00 pm Lunch on own

 1:00 pm — 2:30 pm Plant Identification Aps for Your Phone or Dahlia Dividing & Swap

No pre-registration. Pay and register on the day of classes. $5.00 per class (per person).

Please pay with cash or checks only. Make checks payable to: TCMGA.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. or 30 minutes before a class starts.

First come—first serve. Register at the front desk.



