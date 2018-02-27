Orr Announces Candidacy for State House District 32

John Orr has filed to run for the Oregon House of Representatives, serving the residents of District 32 (Tillamook and Clatsop Counties, the seat currently held by Debbie Boone.) Orr is running to address the stability of the state’s finances and enhance public education, housing, social services, environmental protection and job creation. “We face challenges in the state and the district that require a steady hand,” said Orr. “Many state issues are also our local issues and I am best prepared to fight for District 32.”

Orr has a long history of action on issues along the North Coast of Oregon. He is an attorney who worked on criminal and family law, juvenile dependency, mental health and land use. He also served as Municipal Court Judge. Orr has been active in forest products recycling, salmon habitat restoration and wetlands mitigation.

“I have made the North Coast my home for most of my adult life and feel that public service is an ethical obligation I have for the privilege of living here,” Orr said. “I offer new energy, new perspectives and new dedication to help invigorate the legislature with what I have learned from my different experiences with the people of District 32.”

Orr brings a unique perspective to the House seat because of his experience helping people in the District. “I have an intimate knowledge of the economic and social problems of our North Coast community because of my work helping people navigate our justice system,” Orr said. “I know how laws are made, how they are applied and where they can go wrong. And when they go wrong, people, businesses and the environment can be hurt.”

An avid outdoorsman, Orr has hiked, fished and camped throughout the North Coast. He has lived in the District for 28 years and is well versed in the environmental issues in the area. “I believe in protecting natural resources while promoting sustainable economic development, including biomass energy,” Orr said.

More information about John Orr and his campaign for the District 32 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives can be found on his website, www.orrfororegon.com and his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ John Orr For State House



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

