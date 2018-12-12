OREGON WINTER WEATHER IS STARTING TO SET IN ACROSS OREGON. ARE YOU PREPARED?

Oregon winter weather is starting to set in across Oregon. Are you prepared? With the increase chances of snow, freezing rain, and ice on the roadways it is more important than ever to #Knowbeforeyougo.

Checking www.tripcheck.com is the best way to get information on highway closures/construction, minimum chain requirements and road conditions utilizing their traffic cameras.

Those traveling in lower elevations, expect rain and wet roadways. Which means you will need to increase your following distances due to decreased traction on those wet roads.

OSP is also urges all motorists to plan their travels by:

-Be prepared in the event you become stuck during your travels- Carry water, food, and blankets in the event you are stuck in your vehicle during your trip

-Put the distractions away. Pull over to use that handheld electronic device, ask as passenger to help or wait to arrive at your destination to use them.

-Watch your speed; often speeding will not get you to your destination any faster. You will fatigue faster, burn more fuel, and create a more hazardous environment on the highway.

-Be extra vigilant in highway work zones. Even when workers are not present, all work zone speed limits still apply and fines double. Inactive work zones still have equipment, detours, and incomplete changes in the roadway so drivers need to slow down and be alert.

=Get rested before you travel. Fatigued drivers are more frequent during holiday weekends because of increased travel and activity. Be patient and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

-Wear your safety belt. Ensure your passengers and children are properly restrained too. We see too many crashes were people would have walked away with minor in any injuries.

-Get a designated driver (plan ahead) if you plan on consuming intoxicating substances.

Our partners at Oregon Department of Transporation recently reminded drivers about the dangers of not checking the roads before you go and only utilizing GPS. When roads are closed and your navigation systems direct you onto a detour route, keep in mind that the device you count on for guidance could instead guide you into trouble. http://bit.ly/2rp6ufP



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)