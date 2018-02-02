OREGON STATE POLICE LAUNCHES *OSP (STAR OSP)

The Oregon State Police (OSP) is excited to launch *OSP (star OSP). This is a fast and easy way for you to contact the Oregon State Police’s dispatch for a non-emergency from your mobile phone.

*OSP (*677) is a mobile phone direct call number established to provide the public with a quick, easy to remember number to use for non-emergency reporting of traffic safety, highway hazards & obstructions, minor crashes, and requests for assistance. *OSP is not an emergency number and 9-1-1 still remains the emergency number to call for an emergency. *OSP rings directly into the State Police Dispatch center and is answered by a live dispatcher 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Department in collaboration with Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oregon’s cell phone providers have secured this number to make it easier to contact the OSP for non-emergency police services and road hazards.

Currently, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular have worked with the Department to facilitate this service. It is the Departments goal that, as this program develops, other cell providers will partner with us in this venture to provide access to all cell phone users.

Now that the majority of motorists have cell phones, this easy to remember number will help ensure people have a way to report non-emergency issues directly to OSP. For members of the public who do not have cell phone service, or have providers that do not currently support this access number, they can still dial the Department’s toll free phone number 800-452-7888.

*OSP was established as a way to better serve the public and ensure a fast and easy way to contact OSP for public safety services.