Oregon State Parks FREE camping and parking June 1

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Professional photographer and Manzanita resident Paul Hughes has captured a... Read more →
A big welcome to all our campers and visitors Saturday, June 1 in celebration of State Parks Day. Camping is free the night of June 1 in full hookup, electric hookup and tent sites. Parking is free at the 25 day-use parks that charge a parking fee June 1 and June 2, too.
This year, Oregon State Parks partnered with Oregon Lottery to sponsor events at six parks: Champoeg State Heritage Area, Fort Stevens State Park, Tumalo State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park, Wallowa Lake State Park and Silver Falls State Park. In total, 11 state parks are holding events on Saturday June 1. See below for the full event list.
Brand-new this year are limited-edition State Parks Day pins, produced by Oregon Lottery. The free pins will be available at more than two dozen state parks on Saturday June 1. Ask a park ranger or volunteer at each park how to collect your commemorative pin! See the full list of parks distributing the pins at the end of this article. Note: pins supplies are limited. Once a park is out, they’re out for good. So get there early!
Oregon Lottery dollars help to fund Oregon State Parks. Since 1999, over $750 million has gone to improving and developing state parks across the state.
Willamette Valley
Champoeg State Heritage Area | Noon – 3 p.m. | Visitor center View park map
Explore Champoeg: Learn about park history, natural history, bluebirds and more on this self-guided educational tour. Follow the provided map to stations scattered throughout the park. Collect the stamps from each station and return to the visitor center to take your pick of a Champoeg lapel pin or window decal. In the junior ranger program? This activity will cover four of the Junior Ranger requirements to help you earn your badge!
Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Day-use area View park map
Living History Day: Experience the history of the fort and the Willamette Valley first hand! There will be demonstrations of cooking, sewing and firearms, plus special guided tours available on demand. Historically garbed volunteers will share the history of Fort Yamhill from the perspective of the soldiers who lived there, whether upper class officers and their families or enlisted men working and working class civilians.
Silver Falls State Park | 9 a.m. | Day-use areas (runners leave from North Falls lot) View park map
Trail fun run: The Silverton Runners Club, with the help of the Oregon Lottery and Oregon State Parks, is bringing back its signature low-key, family friendly, challenging course run on the trails of Oregon’s most beautiful state park! Run registration is full, however visitors are encouraged to cheer on the runners!
Coast
Fort Stevens State Park | Noon – 5 p.m. | Columbia Shores Disc Golf Course View park map
Disc golf course grand opening: Join other disc golfers in the Fort Stevens Historic Area to celebrate the grand opening of the park’s new nine-hole course, Columbia Shores. The first 150 guests will receive a free Innova Shark disc! Make a hole-in-one on the last hole and win a special prize. The new course is located in the northern section of the historic fort area.
Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint | 10 a.m. | Cape Meares parking lot View park map
Lighthouse tour: Join park rangers on a guided tour of the historic lighthouse. The 38-foot tower, shortest on the Oregon coast, was first illuminated in 1890. Space is limited, please register in advance for the tour on the state parks events page.
Portland Metro Area/Columbia River Gorge
Benson State Recreation Area | 9 a.m. – Noon View park map
Family fishing clinic: Learn how to cast a line with park staff and volunteers. Poles and gear will be provided.
Tryon Creek State Natural Area | 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Lot near Nature Center View park map
Join the Eco Crew: Join other volunteers to help maintain and improve Tryon Creek! Pick between trail maintenance work or help fight against the spread of invasive species in the park. Gloves and tools provided. Learn more and sign up for the event on the Friends of Tryon Creek website.
Cascade Range and Central Oregon
The Cove Palisades State Park | 9 a.m. – Noon View park map
Inclusive Kayak Adventure: Enjoy an inclusive kayak tour on the Deschutes River with Adventures Without Limits. Get outdoors and explore a scenic, accessible paddling destination. Advance registration is required on the event page.
Prineville Reservoir State Park | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Day-use fishing area View park map
Kid’s Fishing Derby: Join other junior anglers in a fun fishing event at the park. Park staff will give fishing tips and provide equipment like poles and tackle. Prizes and other swag will be available, plus a free BBQ cookout for all attendees.
Tumalo State Park | 6 p.m. May 31 – Noon June 2 | Day-use area View park map
Let’s Go Camping: Sign-up for a family-friendly, guided camping event at the park. Perfect event for first time campers; Oregon State Parks will provide all the necessary equipment and will teach you valuable camping skills! $30 per family/group, limit 8 persons per family/group. Advance registration is required; register on the event page.
Southern and Eastern Oregon
Collier Memorial State Park | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Logging Museum View park map
JR Ranger program kick-off and BBQ: Earn your JR Ranger badge, and enjoy Caterpillar30 Wagon rides. Free hot dogs will be served to all museum visitors, while supplies last.
Wallowa Lake State Park | 5 – 7 p.m. May 31, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 1 | Riverside day-use area View park map
Outdoor concerts and poetry: Outdoor concerts and poetry readings are back this year and better than ever! Check out a variety of acts on two stages, plus other family-friendly activities on Saturday like cart rides, disc golf, fishing games and a raptor presentation.
Music lineup
Friday May 31
5 p.m.: Jezebel’s Mother (Rootsy bluesy folk rock)
6 p.m.: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs (Energetic folk rock)
Saturday June 1
11:15 a.m. – noon: Joey Carper (Original folk/rock)
12:15 – 1 p.m.: WVMA School of Rock (Rock)
2:15 – 3 p.m.: Daisymaker (Rock)
3:15 – 4 p.m.: Dead Cat Blues Soc. (Blues/rock)
4:15 – 5 p.m.: Casey and the Jake Walk Saints (Rock)
Parks giving away State Parks Day Pins on June 1*
Coast
Bullards Beach State Park
Cape Arago State Park
Cape Lookout State Park
Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint
Crissey Field State Recreation Site
Fort Stevens State Park
Humbug Mountain State Park
Shore Acres State Park
Sunset Bay State Park
William M. Tugman State Park
Columbia River Gorge
Ainsworth State Park
Guy W. Talbot State Park
Willamette Valley
Champoeg State Heritage Area
Dexter State Recreation Area
Elijah Bristow State Park
Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area
Silver Falls State Park
Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Area
Cascade Range and Central Oregon
LaPine State Park
Prineville Reservoir State Park
The Cove Palisades State Park
Tumalo State Park
Southern and Eastern Oregon
Collier Memorial State Park
Clyde Holliday State Park
Cottonwood Canyon State Park
Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area
Farewell Bend State Recreation Area
Hat Rock State Park
Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area
Lake Owyhee State Park
Minam State Recreation Area
Sumpter Valley Dredge State Heritage Site
TouVelle State Recreation Site
Valley of the Rogue State Park
Wallowa Lake State Park
Wolf Creek Inn
*Participating parks may be subject to change. While supplies last.
June 1-2 is also Free Fishing Weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and partners are hosting a number of events around the state, including several in or near state parks. Volunteer angler education instructors will be loaning out fishing gear and giving tips on how to catch and clean fish at most events. For more details and contact information for these events, visit the ODFW event page.
Special thanks to the Oregon Lottery for the continued support of State Parks Day.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer