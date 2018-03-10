“Oregon Senior Peer Outreach” New hope for lonely seniors living in rural Oregon Toll Free Referral1: (833) 736-4676

The “Oregon Senior Peer Outreach” program is a no cost telephone support service for adults over age 55, or younger adults with physical disabilities. The program aim is to reduce isolation in the lives of Oregonians living in rural locations. A new human connection replaces loneliness once a caring authentic relationship develops. If you are looking for relief from loneliness, or know someone who is, simply call the toll-free referral line at 1 (833) 736-4676 or visit www.communitycounselingsolutions.org/senior-outreach to make a referral. Once enrolled, an experienced Senior Peer Support Specialist will call weekly at mutually agreed upon time.

As we age some find that they are living alone, have a physical impairment, have lost a partner/ close friend(s), and/or no longer have important roles such as employment. These are risk factors for isolation. About 16% of older Oregonians report a lack of connectedness which increases risk of illness, disability and death. The Oregon Senior Peer Outreach program uses “Intentional Peer Support” (IPS) intentionalpeersupport.org to create a relationship where both people learn and grow together.

Community Counseling Solutions is also the official home of the David Romprey Oregon Warmline, a no-cost service to all Oregonians. Any resident of Oregon may call the toll-free number, 1 (800) 698-2392, to receive confidential peer support. The success of the Warmline inspired a grant from Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI) to launch the Oregon Senior Peer Outreach program in August, 2017 as a pilot project serving older adults living in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Sherman, Morrow, Gillam, Wheeler, Hood River, Wasco, Grant, Umatilla, Union, Baker, Wallowa, Malheur, Lake and Harney counties. There is capacity to serve 60 participants in the first year. Peers and seniors will be asked to report on the effectiveness of the program. This evaluation will help guide future interventions as well as increase options to maintain and expand the program in the years ahead.

More information about Community Counseling Solutions can be found at https://communitycounselingsolutions.org. More information about GOBHI’s Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative can be found at www.gobhi.org/programs/oabhi