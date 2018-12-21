Oregon King Tides Series Begin Today – Dec. 21 through 23 – Submit Photos

Oregon King Tides – Winter 2018-19 Dates:

December 21-23, 2018

NOTE: High tide will be approximately 10:30 am today; 11 am on Saturday, and about Noon on Sunday in Tillamook County.

Additional King Tides coming up: January 20-22, 2019 and February 18-20, 2019

The Oregon King Tide Photo project starts today (Dec. 21 – 23) during which volunteer photographers document the highest tides of the year. The second round of the 2018-2019 King Tide Project will take place January 20-22, 2019; the final round occurs February 18-20. The project reveals areas currently prone to flooding, but more important, gives us a preview of the coast in coming decades as sea level rises due to climate change.

See our website article on the project, mark your calendars, and plan to participate.

Upload your king tides photos HERE!

If you have photos from past king tides seasons or remarkable storm events, please submit your photos through the link above.



What are King Tides?

Every year in early winter, high tides in Oregon are higher than usual. These extreme high tides, commonly called “King Tides,” occur at a few specific times during the year when the moon is closest to the Earth.

These tides are being documented to help visualize and understand the impacts of sea level rise (like flooding and erosion) in the coming decades. These are especially important to document in the winter when storm surge and high winds and waves are more frequent, creating even higher water levels.

You are invited to participate in the project by taking pictures of areas impacted by this season’s king tides and sharing your photos on social media (#kingtides and #orkingtides) or through our web app. Over time as the project continues, photos taken at the same locations year after year will help to show changing sea levels. To view photos from past seasons visit our Flickr page or check out our King Tides Photo Map.

Information on how to participate and post photos can be found on the project’s website, http://www.oregonkingtides.net/.

The results from previous years are available for view on a special Flickr site.



The Oregon King Tide Photo Project is co-coordinated by the Oregon Coastal Management Program and the Coastwatch program of Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. Many other partners support the project on-the-ground.