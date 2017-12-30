Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project: EXPLORING THE MIDDLE CLASS

As part of the Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project series, Adam Davis returns to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Adam will be leading a conversation entitled “The Middle Class and Other Stories about Wealth, Status and Power” that delves into what we think and how we talk about class in Oregon and the nation. For example, what exactly is the middle class, who does it include and exclude, and why does it get so much attention? To what extent can we talk about class without talking about race, ethnicity, and cultural background? Class is clearly related to wealth and money, but it also involves much more than that, from education to dress to the shows we watch, the words we use, and the clothes we wear. What are the measures and markers that help us recognize class, and to what extent is class useful for seeing our state, our neighbors, and ourselves? This Conversation Project program is free and open to the public.

Adam Davis is the Executive Director of Oregon Humanities. In his previous role as director of the Center for Civic Reflection, Davis designed and implemented “Justice Talking/The Meaning of Service,” a nationwide discussion program for AmeriCorps, VISTA, and other service organizations. Davis has given keynotes and published articles on service, volunteering, and leadership, and facilitated workshops at the National Conference on Volunteering and Service and other national and regional conferences. Davis edited Taking Action and co-edited The Civically Engaged Reader, receiving his PhD from the University of Chicago.

This Conversation Project is funded by TCPM’s Daisy Fund and Oregon Humanities, which connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications – which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine – can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.