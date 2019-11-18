OREGON HERITAGE COMMISSION GRANTS AWARDED FOR HISTORY PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE STATE; SEVERAL TILLAMOOK COUNTY PROJECTS

Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $379,785 in grants to 32 organizations throughout the state. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation and access, research, education, exhibits, and film projects. Award amounts ranged $2,020 – $20,000.

Funded projects in Tillamook County include:

-Nehalem Valley Historical Society, in Manazanita, to complete a heritage memoir film about Mary Gerritse.

-City of Tillamook for conservation of a mural and an art exhibit.

-Tillamook County Pioneer Museum to create and install “Her-Story, The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Oregon and What It Means Today” exhibit and companion book.

Abernethy Elementary School PTA, in Portland, for conservation of a WPA mural.

Architectural Heritage Center, in Portland, for an exhibit about the evolution of South Portland in the 20th century.

Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, in Astoria, for construction of a Nordic Heritage Park.

Bend Parks and Recreation District for collections care and interpretation of the Hollinshead-Matson Historic House.

Clackamas County Historical Society, in Oregon City, for proper storage of the textile collection at the Museum of the Oregon Territory.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, in The Dalles, for digitization of The Dalles Chronicle photographs, dating from 1940s to 1970s.

Four Rivers Cultural Center, in Ontario, to provide folk arts programming.

Frazier Farmstead Museum, in Milton-Freewater, to publish history booklets.

Harney County Library Foundation, in Burns, to digitize local oral history interviews.

High Desert Museum, near Bend, to develop an interpretive pan for the renovation of the museum’s permanent exhibition on the Indigenous Plateau.

Independence Heritage Museum, in Independence, to catalog and digitize the archival collection.

Joseph Center for Arts and Culture, in Joseph, to catalog and digitize the collections.

Lincoln County Historical Society, in Newport, to produce three videos.

METRO historic cemeteries, in Portland, to research historic records that highlight the history of women buried in METRO historic cemeteries.

City of Oregon City to purchase and implement cemetery management software at Mountain View Cemetery.

Oregon Historical Society, in Portland, to provide teacher training through workshops.

Oregon Jewish Museum, in Portland, to create and install the “To Bear Witness: Extraordinary Lives” exhibit.

Oregon Paleo Lands institute, in Fossil, to create and install the exhibit “John Day, A River Flows Free.”

Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation, in Portland, to install a historic turntable.

Portland Japanese Garden to purchase whisper touring devises and design a new map and brochure.

Portland Youth Philharmonic to preserve sound recordings.

Restore Oregon, in Portland, to complete phase one of the Jantzen Beach Carousel preservation project.

City of Salem to stabilize the Ben Maxwell digital image collection.

Save the PT Boat, Inc., in Portland, to expand interpretive programming.

Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, to develop the Rogue Valley Women’s Movement Oral History project.

Talent Historical Society to develop local history curriculum.

The Vanport Mosaic, in Portland, to hold a gathering of people and organizations documenting Oregon’s past.

University of Portland to digitize the student-run paper, The Beacon.

Vanport Placemaking Project, in Portland, to develop design content for interpretation at the Vanport site.

This competitive grant program is for qualifying organizations, and is offered once per biennium for projects that conserve, develop or interpret Oregon’s heritage. It is a program of the Oregon Heritage Commission. The Commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The Commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations, and represent diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds.

The Commission is part of Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. To learn more about the Oregon Heritage Grant or the Oregon Heritage Commission, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)