Oregon Fire Resources Join Firefighting Efforts in California

Oregon firefighters mobilized by the Office of State Fire Marshal to join firefighting efforts in California went to work today, Monday October 28th after arriving in California on Sunday.

Six strike teams, represented by Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, of the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), sent to the 350-acre Burris Fire in Mendocino County, received assignments this morning. Five of the teams are working to secure lines and mop up the Burris Fire, and one team was assigned to respond to a new incident called the Twin Fire.

Nine strike teams, represented by Assistant Chief Les Hallman of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are responding to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. As of this morning, the 66,231-acre fire had forced the evacuation of approximately 180,000 persons. Crews have been assigned this morning to support efforts to mitigate structure threats and construct control lines.

“It’s very humbling to be a part of a large scale mobilization of resources and see how quickly Oregon can respond in a time of need,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. “To assemble 75 fire engines and 271 firefighters in a matter of hours to respond to our neighbors in need is extraordinary. I appreciate the more than 60 fire agencies that answered the call, the work of our OSFM staff and Office of Emergency Management in assembling the response, and Chief Hallman of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Chief Ruiz-Temple of OSFM in providing support for our firefighters while deployed to California. I truly appreciate all that you do.”

The deployment of the Oregon resources could last as long as 16 days.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

