Oregon Dept. of Transportation: US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec., Tillamook County

Hwy. 1010 Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08 – South Tillamook County

The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:

– Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.

– Construct concrete curbs and islands.

– Perform earthwork

– Construct Bridge No 22654

– Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.

– Reconstruct waterway passage.

– Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications

This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:

September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.

Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:

From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.

The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed.