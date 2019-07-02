Oregon Coast Visitors Association Announces Grant Opportunities

OCVA is excited to announce its annual grant, the Strategic Investment Fund, is now open for applications. There is a rolling deadline until all funds are used. This year (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) there is a total amount of $163,810 available for projects along the Oregon Coast.

The application process is simple, the projects are phenomenal, and the alignment of the coastal region will be strengthened. The fund has been created to rapidly and surgically respond to high value destination development or management projects in critical moments of need to sustain their viability or momentum. OCVA’s two-year strategic plan was created from stakeholder feedback and applicants that align with OCVA’s regional goals and plan will be prioritized. Further alignment with sub regional tactics or collaboration with fellow tourism regions is certainly welcomed.

Any Non-profit organization or private business may apply. Private businesses can apply for destination marketing and/or professional development. For more information please visit our ‘Grant Opportunities’ page on visittheoregoncoast.com/industry-resources/ or reach out to our Destination Management Coordinator Arica Sears at icom@thepeoplescoast.com.

Cheers to long summer days, stunning sunsets, and living in the beauty that is the Oregon Coast.

