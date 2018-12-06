OREGON COAST TRAIL PUBLIC MEETINGS TO BE HELD IN COOS BAY, TILLAMOOK AND PORTLAND

The public is invited to weigh in on the future of the Oregon Coast Trail at three upcoming open houses hosted by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Participants can drop in at any time during the meeting to learn more about plans to close trail gaps and make improvements to the trail that stretches along the entire coastline.

The same drop-in format will be presented at each open house, scheduled as follows:

Coos Bay: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Avenue

Tillamook: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Port of Tillamook Bay – Officers’ Mess Hall, 4000 Blimp Boulevard

Portland: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, REI Downtown – Community Meeting Room, 1405 NW Johnson

A little less than half of the OCT is on sand; the trail also winds through forests, along scenic headlands and through 28 coastal cities. Some portions of the trail require hikers to walk along the shoulder of US Highway 101. In 2017, Oregon lawmakers tasked OPRD — in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Transportation and local governments — to identify steps and funding needed to address these gaps. These meetings are part of an ongoing public planning process.

For those who prefer to comment online, materials will be posted at oregoncoasttrailplanning.com on Dec. 14. Public comment is welcome through Jan. 31, via the website, or email comments directly to OPRD’s project manager, Robin Wilcox, robin.wilcox@oregon.gov.

Services, programs and activities of OPRD are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); if accommodations are needed, please call 503-986-0743 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting