Oregon Coast Trail Building Party – Neahkahnie-Manzanita Segment – June 28 & 29

Come join Trailkeepers of Oregon on June 28 and 29 from 9 am to 3:30 pm as we help build a brand new segment of the Oregon Coast Trail! With your help we’ll be working with the Northwest Youth Corps to construct this new trail connecting the South Neahkahnie Mountain trailhead to Nehalem Road at the north border of Manzanita.

We prioritize safety and fun over quantity of work accomplished and encourage people to try different things and work at a comfortable pace. No experience is necessary — you’ll be working with experienced crew leaders who will teach you all you need to know. Youth are welcome as long as they can use full-sized digging tools and are accompanied by a parent/guardian. We’ll end the day with TKO-provided beverages and salty snacks.

Details and free registration can be found at https://www.trailkeepersoforegon.org/events/. Use the promotional code “northcoast” to access tickets reserved for local residents.

Website:

https://www.trailkeepersoforegon.org/events/

Venue

Between Neahkahnie Mtn and Manzanita

Contact

Trailkeepers of Oregon

Email:

volunteers@trailkeepersoforegon.org

Website:

www.trailkeepersoforegon.org