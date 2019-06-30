Oregon Coast Trail Building Continues in July with Trailkeepers

Come join Trailkeepers of Oregon as we help build a brand new segment of the Oregon Coast Trail! With your help we’ll be working with the Northwest Youth Corps to construct this new trail connecting the South Neahkahnie Mountain trailhead to Nehalem Road at the north border of Manzanita.

Fridays and Saturdays: July 5/6,12/13,19/20,26/27 — 9:00am – 3:30pm

Details and free registration can be found on our calendar at https://www.trailkeepersoforegon.org/events/ . Use the promotional code “northcoast” to access tickets reserved for local residents.

Trailkeepers prioritize safety and fun over quantity of work accomplished and encourage people to try different things and work at a comfortable pace. No experience is necessary — you’ll be working with experienced crew leaders who will teach you all you need to know. Youth are welcome as long as they can use full-sized digging tools and are accompanied by a parent/guardian. We’ll end the day with TKO-provided beverages and salty snacks.

For more information, contact Susan Schen, North Coast Stewardship Coordinator, Trailkeepers of Oregon, email -susan.schen@trailkeepersoforegon.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)