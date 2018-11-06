Oregon Coast Aquarium Honors Veterans with Free Admission on Sunday Nov. 11th

Newport, Oregon—The Oregon Coast Aquarium will honor veterans and active duty military personnel with free admission to an ocean of coastal and marine discovery on Veterans Day, Sunday November 11th.

As always, family members who accompany them to the Aquarium are eligible for a 10 percent discount. Families of active duty military personnel are also eligible for the discount, even if the person serving is not present.

To receive free admission on Sunday, November 11, visitors must show military or veteran organization identification, discharge papers or other official military identification; families of deployed military personnel must show active duty identification.

The Aquarium is providing free admission, normally $22.95 for adults, as an offer of thanks. Many of the Aquarium’s leadership, staff and volunteers are veterans themselves.

For example, Dr. John Buckhouse, a Naturalist Interpretive Volunteer at the Aquarium, served as a Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. “Each of these aspects of my life have allowed me the privilege of answering a call to service,” said Dr. Buckhouse. “Service to my country, service to my community, service to my family, and service to the future.”

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

