Oregon Coast Aquarium and Senior Advocates for Generational Equity (SAGE) to Host The Future of Our Oceans with Dr. Sylvia Earle at PSU Campus

Newport, Oregon – The Oregon Coast Aquarium and SAGE will co-host The Future of Our Oceans with renowned marine biologist, oceanographer and author, Dr. Sylvia Earle, on Sunday, May 19th at the Portland State University Viking Pavilion.

Dr. Sylvia Earle will speak about the state of our ocean, the protection of biodiversity and how we can be a part of an all-out effort to save it. At the event, guests will also enjoy an Ocean Expo with live music and exhibits featuring marine conservation, research, and volunteer opportunities. A reception for special admission ticket holders will follow the presentation with food, drink, and an opportunity to connect with Dr. Earle, young leaders and sponsors.

As co-hosts of The Future of Our Oceans, SAGE and the Aquarium seek to elevate the importance of global conservation and science education efforts. SAGE is a Portland-based nonproﬁt organization working to advance generational equity – the principle that each generation should improve the quality of life for the next. SAGE inspires older adults to engage in causes that benefit younger and future generations.

“As the co-host of The Future of Our Oceans, we hope to highlight the importance of working across generations to protect our oceans,” said Steve Higgs, Executive Director of SAGE. “From the world’s foremost oceanographer, we’ll learn about the challenges facing our oceans, conservation successes, and most importantly, the myriad of ways that each of us can restore the blue heart of our planet.”

Tickets and additional information are available at wearesage.org/oceans.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. It has provided a living classroom to 15 million visitors and is a vital educational resource for the State, bringing marine science to 36,000 students in 125 schools throughout the Northwest. Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook.com/OregonCoastAquarium for the latest updates.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)