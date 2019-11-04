OREGON AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 116TH AIR CONTROL SQUADRON CONDUCT MOBILIZATION CEREMONY IN ASTORIA

WARRENTON, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) formally mobilization more than 100 Airmen for deployment during a ceremony Nov. 3, 2019, held at Astoria High School, Astoria, Oregon. The Airmen will be deploying to Southwest Asia in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE and OPERATION RESOLUTE SUPPORT.

Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS), located at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, is a deployable radar/communications unit with superior mobility and response to global and local missions. The Unit is comprised of more than 150 members who support Air Control and Combat Communications.