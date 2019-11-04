Pages Navigation Menu

OREGON AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 116TH AIR CONTROL SQUADRON CONDUCT MOBILIZATION CEREMONY IN ASTORIA

WARRENTON, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) formally mobilization more than 100 Airmen for deployment during a ceremony Nov. 3, 2019, held at Astoria High School, Astoria, Oregon. The Airmen will be deploying to Southwest Asia in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE and OPERATION RESOLUTE SUPPORT.

Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS), located at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, is a deployable radar/communications unit with superior mobility and response to global and local missions. The Unit is comprised of more than 150 members who support Air Control and Combat Communications.

Oregon National Guard Lt. Col. Wesley Richer and deploying members of the 116th Air Control Squadron offer a hand salute during their formal mobilization ceremony at Astoria High School, Astoria, Oregon, Nov. 3, 2019. The unit is activating more than 100 Airmen for deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Resolute Support. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

