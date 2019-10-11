OR 22 (Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project at MP 11.33) Closure for this weekend -Oct. 11-14 CANCELLED; Closure Still Planned for Oct. 25-28

UPDATE – ODOT: Valley, No. Coast, 10/11/19 at 12:30 pm: This weekend’s closure of OR 22 that was planned as part of Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project south of Hebo has been canceled. The road at milepost 11.33 will be open this weekend in both directions. A weekend closure of the road is still planned for Oct. 25-28 to perform final paving.

An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space, one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24-hour flagging once bridge construction begins.

The south half of the new structure is substantially complete. Traffic is now on the new structure and construction of the north half continues. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Expect minor delays.

The weekend closure are currently scheduled for October 25-28 for paving. These closures will run from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer