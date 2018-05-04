OP/ED: Who owns a candidate?

By Julian Macassey

Anyone living and traveling in Tillamook and Clatsop counties has

noticed a barrage of advertising from Democratic candidate Tim Josi. All

this advertising and canvassing costs money.

This makes you wonder, why would a candidate put so much money

into winning a primary? Knowing that should the Primary be won, more

money will have to be spent to fight the election later in the year.

Mr. Josi has been receiving money from all sorts of places, a PAC

called PAC/WEST has been very generous, so we have to ask “Who are these

guys?” The timber industry has also been generous, two out of state

contributors are Weyerhauser and Pacific Building Materials who are based

in Hawaii. The Medical industry in the form of PACs have been very

generous to Mr. Josi, one of his medical industry contributors is the

Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas (Asuterasu Seiyaku

Kabushiki-gaisha) – Does this mean he will be fighting for Universal

Healthcare? He has also accepted money from Wells Fargo, a bank that has

been found to be committing fraud, although of course no one has gone to

prison.

All these thousands of dollars from corporations are not going to

be given because they think if elected he will represent the electorate,

he will be expected to do the bidding of his contributors.

The Josi campaign has spent much money with PAC/WEST a PR outfit.

Amazon that large war like woman that used to sell books has been

selling a fair amount of stuff to the Josi campaign.

Look at this like a rich uncle. If uncle gives you money, he

expects you to be available and do his bidding. So Mr. Josi will be on

speed dial for the medical industry, timber industry, and dairy industry.

Don’t expect him to care about your concerns unless you have your

checkbook ready.

Do we need a representative that is there for the electorate, or

one that is there for the corporations?

Mr. Josi has been happily accepting money from corporations that

do not have the best interests of the electorate of District 32 at heart.

Those who wish to see where the money is coming from, you can

access this public record and see who the players are. Go to: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/gotoPublicTransactionSearch.do

In the second box down “Filer/Committee Name”, enter Josi and

click on the search button. You can scroll through the hundreds of

contributions by clicking on the “Next” and “Prev” buttons.



