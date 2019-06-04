OP/ED: ARE WE AT TOURISM CAPACITY?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Public presentation today, June 4th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at TBCC about Tillamook County tourism-related facilities investments strategic vision and action plan.

By Commissioner Bill Baertlein

Tillamook County is at a crossroads in terms of our livability and way of life. Tourism has grown to capacity during all but the off season. In our 2017 housing study, it was pointed out to us that if we did not get ahead of the increasing tourism in Tillamook County, we would be in danger of losing our community identity.

I want to assure you that the Commissioners have heard the community’s concerns about the impacts of tourism loud and clear. That is why we took the initiative to contract with the Futures Council and Future IQ to help us develop a county strategy for tourism-related facility investments. Building upon prior planning efforts, this year numerous outreach meetings have been held throughout the county to identify community values and to gather your insights. Many work groups and individuals have expended countless hours along the way to help us build a road map for what the community wants for the county’s tourism strategic plan.

The community, working in conjunction with the Futures Council and Future IQ, has developed the draft road map for expending the county’s Transient Lodging Tax dollars. This strategy seeks to balance protecting our Tillamook County heritage and way of life with enhancing the tourism dollars coming into our community that support many businesses and households.

I urge you to attend an upcoming public presentation of the Tillamook County tourism-related facilities investments strategic vision and action plan on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tillamook Bay Community College. You will hear about the draft strategy and have the opportunity to provide your feedback so that the final plan reflects the true values and views of our community. The county’s adoption of the plan is slated for July. This is your chance for input into what you want Tillamook County to be for us now and for future generations. Your opinion is important!

See you all on the 4th of June!