OFFICIAL TILLAMOOK COUNTY BALLOT DEPOSIT LOCATIONS May 15, 2018 Primary Election

The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8:00 p.m. on election night. Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside.

Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.

SOUTH Cloverdale Drop Box – 34370 Hwy. 101 South, Cloverdale

Pacific City Drop Box – Kiawanda Community Center 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City

CENTRAL Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue

Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel

Tillamook City – Library Main Branch* 1716 3rd Street 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. NORTH Bay City – City Hall Drop Box 5525 B Street, Bay City

Garibaldi – City Hall Drop Box 107 6th Street, Garibaldi

Rockaway Beach – City Hall Drop Box, 276 Hwy. 101 South, Rockaway Beach

Manzanita – City Hall Drop Box, 543 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita



