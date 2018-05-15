OFFICIAL TILLAMOOK COUNTY BALLOT DEPOSIT LOCATIONS May 15, 2018 Primary Election

Willows and Warblers
It’s Pussy willow season. Tillamook Coast, native willows are awakening... Read more →
The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8:00 p.m. on election night. Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside.
Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.
SOUTH Cloverdale Drop Box – 34370 Hwy. 101 South, Cloverdale
Pacific City Drop Box – Kiawanda Community Center 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City
CENTRAL Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch* 1716 3rd Street 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. NORTH Bay City – City Hall Drop Box 5525 B Street, Bay City
Garibaldi – City Hall Drop Box 107 6th Street, Garibaldi
Rockaway Beach – City Hall Drop Box, 276 Hwy. 101 South, Rockaway Beach
Manzanita – City Hall Drop Box, 543 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer