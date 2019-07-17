Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS): Feedback Needed from Families Experiencing Disability/Case Management in Tillamook July 18th

Individuals and Family Members – We want to hear about your experiences with:

• Case management supports (Services Coordinators & Personal Agents)

• Communication from the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS)

Do you receive the support you desire? What would you like your case manager to do for you?

How can ODDS better communicate with you?

Please Join Us on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tillamook Bay Community College, 4301 Third St., Tillamook – Room 101

The option to join remotely via telephone or Skype is available.

Please let us know if you will attend by contacting: Myles Maxey

Myles.Maxey@dhsoha.state.or.us

503-302-7547 (711 TTY)





