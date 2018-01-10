Offering Hope: Suicide Intervention 101 Training January 18

Tillamook County is known for its preparedness and readiness in the event of natural disasters and weather events. SOS Tillamook, the Prevention programs for Tillamook Family Counseling Center provides a variety of training opportunities to ensure that Tillamook County residents are prepared for other “emergencies” such as an attempted suicide. Offering Hope: Suicide Intervention 101 training will be held on January 18th from 6 to 8 pm – registration begins at 5:45 pm – at the Partners for Rural Innovation Building/OSU Extension office at 4506 Third St., in Tillamook.

Last year, Neal Lemery related his experiences after attending a suicide intervention training given through SOS Tillamook. Here is a testimonial from Neal about this life-changing training:

“The workshop empowered me, gave me tools, and made me realize that I can offer something to someone at risk, someone whose world was so dim and empty that taking their life seemed realistic, even desirable, the best option.

We don’t know when we will be called upon to sit with someone who is desperate, at the end of their rope. This workshop helped me see my own humanity and my own instincts as tools to be of service to a person in need.

Two weeks later, I was able to use my new tools, and the education that workshop offered me, to make a difference in someone’s life. Like learning CPR, you have tools to save a life.

Suicide is a national epidemic, and is especially prevalent among our youth and our seniors, as well as our veterans. This workshop calls us to action, and teaches us we can respond, and we can make a difference, one person at a time.” —Neal Lemery, 1/18

The training includes suicide myths and facts – if you feel they are suicidal, trust your gut, and ask; Three questions that can save a life – learn how to talk to someone; and what resources are there locally available to help. Attendees will learn about “QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer” and many more helpful tips. Registration is required as there is limited seating, RSVP to https://offeringhope.eventbrite.com or contact DeAnna Pearl at 503-842-8210. This event is part of SOS Tillamook’s Community Conversations program. Join us for a speaker presentation or chat about current topics the third Thursday of each month. Have ideas for a community conversation or training? Just call or email DeAnna – deannap@tfcc.org.