ODOT – Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: June 3-10

It is construction season and there are multiple projects throughout the region that may impact your driving route. One of the main routes into south Tillamook County, Oregon Hwy. 22 will have COMPLETE CLOSURES starting THIS WEEKEND, Friday May 31st at 7 pm.

OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)

An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.

Crews are working on mobilizing equipment and doing prep work for the upcoming weekend closures. One lane will be closed during daytime hours. Expect minor delays. Beginning on Friday May 31st one lane of traffic will be closed at all times. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging. There are currently four weekend closures scheduled that will last from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. These closures are scheduled for the weekends of 5/31-6/2, 6/7-6/9, 6/14-6/16, and 10/25-10/27. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.

Here are other area projects to be aware of on local state highways:

US 101: Dooley Bridge – JCT US 26 SEC. (Clatsop County)

(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 22.52 to 24.95)

This project includes work as follows:

Soft spot repairs;

asphalt grinding/inlay;

installing centerline rumble strips north of Beerman Creek; and

new permenant striping.

The traveling public can expect single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to perform work. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. During the summer months of July and August the lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. A pedestrian transport vehicle will be available during working hours to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

US 101: 12th Ave. to 10th Ave. (Seaside) Project. (Clatsop County)

(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 20.45 to 20.52)

This project includes work as follows:

Remove and replace separator island and;

Install temporary traffic control.

The traveling public can expect single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to perform concrete pours. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. During the daytime when demolition will take place, traffic will lanes will be shifted to accommodate traffic Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.