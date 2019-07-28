ODOT Area 1 Construction Update

*US 101: Youngs Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)*

(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)

This project includes work as follows:

* Install temporary traffic control and;

* replacing rocker bearings;

* repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and

* replacing compression joint seals.

Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice contractors building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge.Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.

The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractors to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.

An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.

*US 101: Dooley Bridge JCT US 26 SEC. (Clatsop County)*

(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 22.52 to 24.95)

This project includes work as follows:

* Soft spot repairs;

* Asphalt grinding/inlay;

* Installing centerline rumble strips north of Beerman Creek; and

* Pavement Marking.

The traveling public can expect single lane closures at night to allow the contractors to work. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. During the summer months of July and August the lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. A pedestrian transport vehicle will be available during working hours to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic. As of this update, there is only one more day of work anticipated.

*OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)*

An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins. Crews are working on temporary widening the lane in preparation for the bridge construction. One lane will be closed at all times. Expect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.