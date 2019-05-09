ODFW to host public meetings on coastal fall Chinook regs in Nehalem, Tillamook, Newport

TILLAMOOK – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will host a series of public meetings to this month to discuss 2019 fall Chinook fisheries on Oregon’s mid and North coast. Below average Chinook returns are expected in coastal basins this fall, and ODFW staff will be proposing temporary rules to adjust bag limits. The purpose of the regulation changes is to allow for angling opportunity while reducing harvest and increasing spawning escapement. ODFW will be seeking input from the public on plans to balance these two objectives should additional regulations be needed during the season.

“Similar to 2018, coastal Chinook runs are projected to be reduced,” said Robert Bradley, ODFW District Fish Biologist for the north coast. “We need to adjust angling regulations this season as a conservation measure to protect these populations and provide for future fishing opportunity.”

Public meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

May 15

North County Recreation District- AE Doyle Room

36155 9th St., Nehalem, OR

North Coast (Nestucca River to Necanicum River)

May 16

Tillamook Bay Community College- Rm 214, 4301 Third St., Tillamook, OR

Mid Coast (Siuslaw River to Salmon River)

May 29

Hallmark Resort

844 Elizabeth St., Newport, OR



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

