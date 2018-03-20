ODFW and partners building fishing dock at Cape Meares Lake

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Tillamook Anglers, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), and Tillamook County have partnered to place a new fishing dock on Cape Meares Lake for public use.

Construction began March 15 and is expected to last through April 16. The new dock will be located on the southwest corner of the lake near the intersection of the Bayocean Dike Road and Bayocean Road.

The new dock replaces one that had served the public from 1991-2004 but was removed after it was damaged during a storm.

The main objective of this project is to provide anglers a safe place to fish, according to Ron Rehn, Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed District.



“Currently most bank angling takes place along the shoulder of Bayocean Road, which can create safety issues,” Rehn explained. “The new dock will provide access away from the road and put anglers over deeper water, improving the chances for catching fish and having a positive experience.”

ODFW stocks approximately 13,000 rainbow trout in addition to surplus adult hatchery winter steelhead in Cape Meares Lake.

Funding for this project was provided by a donation from Loren Parks and the Tillamook Anglers, with major portion funded through a grant from the ODFW Fish Restoration and Enhancement Program. Remaining assistance was provided by Tillamook County and the ODFW North Coast STEP Program.