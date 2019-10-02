October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month – Tides of Change and Habitat for Humanity Come Together for Projects to Support Shelters

By Matt Maizel

Today, October 1st, marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge and connect those who work to end intimate partner violence. One of the resources for those impacted by domestic violence in our community is Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center), a nonprofit organization providing specialized services to those affected by gender-based violence. Tides of Change launched its 23rd community project yesterday, September 30th, dubbed Staff Day, which gave the office staff an opportunity to work onsite on their latest project painting a fence for one of their shelters.

Thanks to Rosenberg Builders Supply, materials are provided at a discounted price. Tides of Change’s projects are led by experienced construction manager Joshua Gingerich, who is a new board member of Tides of Change. Habitat for Humanity, another non-profit organization, and Tides of Change have come together to help play a critical role in initiating projects that are aimed to provide safe, decent, affordable shelter to those who are suffering. The first Monday of every October is World Habitat Day (this year is October 7th), a day to reflect on the adequacy of shelter in our community.





If you or a loved one is suffering from gender-based violence, you are not alone – there is help out there and services like Tides of Change in our community to help. Volunteers are also welcome to reach out, as there are many ways to get involved with Tides of Change and to make a difference in your community; information can be found online at: tidesofchangenw.org. On October 23rd, a plaque will be installed at a community gathering held at Carnahan Park in Tillamook to honor survivors of gender-based violence.