October 21-22, 2017 – Flooding in Tillamook

Thank you Jenny Bocko for the photos.

Sunday morning in and around Tillamook — overflowing rivers and flooding throughout the area.

The US National Weather service 24 hour rainfall totals from different reporting stations recorded anywhere from 3.5 to 4.5 inches in Tillamook; 6.5 to 7.5 inches in the Coast Range. Wow!

Here are a couple view of the Fred Meyer intersection with Wilson River Loop from Adam Brecht.

A few more photos from around Tillamook County: