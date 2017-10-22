October 21-22, 2017 – Flooding in Tillamook

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
Thank you Jenny Bocko for the photos.
Sunday morning in and around Tillamook — overflowing rivers and flooding throughout the area.
The US National Weather service 24 hour rainfall totals from different reporting stations recorded anywhere from 3.5 to 4.5 inches in Tillamook; 6.5 to 7.5 inches in the Coast Range. Wow!
Here are a couple view of the Fred Meyer intersection with Wilson River Loop from Adam Brecht.
A few more photos from around Tillamook County:
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer