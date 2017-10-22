Pages Navigation Menu

October 21-22, 2017 – Flooding in Tillamook

Thank you Jenny Bocko for the photos.
Sunday morning in and around Tillamook — overflowing rivers and flooding throughout the area.

The US National Weather service 24 hour rainfall totals from different reporting stations recorded anywhere from 3.5 to 4.5 inches in Tillamook; 6.5 to 7.5 inches in the Coast Range. Wow!

Here are a couple view of the Fred Meyer intersection with Wilson River Loop from Adam Brecht.

A few more photos from around Tillamook County:

McCormick Loop as water is receding, by Ashley Irwin
Wilson River above Sollie Smith, Photo by Lois Eckley
Rockaway Beach, 2nd and Coral Streets – Photo by Jolene Mac
Nestucca River at Nestucca Bend – Photo by Esther McDonald


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

