Oct 10th Marine Debris and Microplastics in our Watersheds – LNWC Speaker Series

DOROTHY HORN PRESENTS AT THE LOWER NEHALEM WATERSHED COUNCIL OCTOBER SPEAKER SERIES

Manzanita, Oregon – On October 10th the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series will feature PhD candidate Dorothy Horn from Portland State University for a discussion titled “Marine Debris and Microplastics in our Watersheds”. In this talk she’ll discuss the overall problems with marine debris on coastal ecosystems. This will include a discussion of her research focused on the impacts of microplastics on invertebrates here in Oregon and some ways we can all make changes to help with the problem. This will be a very informative talk for anyone interested in marine debris and microplastics along the Oregon coast.

Dorothy grew up in southern California going to the beach every weekend with her family. After high school she joined the Marine Corps and trained as a helicopter crew chief. On returning from the Marines she finished her Bachelors degree at California State University Channel Islands in Environmental Science and Biology where she began her research on microplastics. In 2017 she began her PhD in Marine Ecology at PSU. She is currently funded with a fellowship from the National Science Foundation to investigate what happens to crabs and fish when they ingest microplastics. She has pursued her marine debris investigations along the coasts of Oregon, California, the California Channel Islands, Hawaii, and Costa Rica.

The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave in Manzanita. The program will begin at 7 pm.

This event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. Join us at the Pine Grove Community House each 2nd Thursday in January through May, October, November, and December for natural resource focused presentations. We raffle off a gift certificate or special item from a local business supporter during each event. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the door and the winner will be drawn at the end of the presentation. “I The Nehalem River” bumper stickers will also be available by donation.

This presentation will be preceded by a meeting of Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s Board of Directors. Join them at 5 pm to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the LNWC’s work!

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: October 10th, 2019 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

5:00 LNWC Board Meeting

7:00 PM Presentation

8:30 PM Adjourn