Oceanside Water Contamination Update: Oceanside Water has identified specific area effected, maps at Post Office and Water Distribution Site

The Oceanside Water District has be able to identify the specific distribution areas impacted or serviced by the water tank of concern. David has posted maps at the Oceanside Post Office and at the Water Distribution Station set up at the local Oceanside Fire Station. Speaking of the Water Distribution Station, I was told that someone from that area has donated two pallets of water so there should be enough for the effected homes until this is over.

The last samples go out today July 22nd for testing and a rush was put on all the testing so it is possible that the final results could be back tomorrow. This past Friday the National Guard Civil Support Team went down and did preliminary testing the water and found nothing and with the final tests today, tomorrow (July 23rd) we may get the green light for a return to service. David of Oceanside Water says he has already cleaned the tanks, flushed the distribution lines and changed all the filters so once he gets that green light, he can immediately turn the water back on to the effected homes for immediate use.

DRINKING WATER WARNING – Oceanside Water District Has A Potential Contamination Event (from July 18, 2019)

On July 18, 2019, The Tillamook Police department notified the Oceanside Water district that an individual whose vehicle was found near our main reservoirs indicated that an attempt was made to contaminate our water system. Although there is no evidence to suggest this individual has succeeded or even gained access to our reservoirs, as our customers, you have a right to know that we are working with local law enforcement and as a precaution have discontinued using those reservoirs until they can be drained, re-filled, and the entire distribution system flushed. We are urging customers not to drink the water until further notified

What should I do?

You should avoid drinking water until further notified. We anticipate resolving the situation within the next few days.

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling does not reduce the amount of some contaminants and may even concentrate them. Over-the-counter filters may also not be effective. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.

If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant or children, are pregnant, or elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care provider about drinking this water.

We at the Oceanside water district take threats like this very seriously and therefore have taken the reservoirs in question out of service and will be draining and flushing them prior to returning them to service. We will be flushing the distribution system to ensure all possibly contaminated water is removed. We are also sending out samples collected to try to determine what contaminate if any was introduced into our system. We anticipate resolving the problem by July 23nd 2019.

For more information contact David Nordman at 503-842-6462.

* Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example people in apartments, trailers, mobile homes, or businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. *

This notice is being sent to you by Oceanside Water District. Water System ID # 41-00585.

Date distributed: July 18, 2019.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

