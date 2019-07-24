OCEANSIDE DRINKING WATER PROBLEM CORRECTED

Customers of Oceanside Water District were notified on 7/18/2019 of a threat to our drinking water and were advised to not consume the water. We are pleased to report that all test results have come back negative and that it is no longer necessary to avoid water consumption.

Due to the severity of the threat we have taken every precaution we could to ensure the safety of our community. We would like to thank everyone for your patience and understanding during this stressful event. We do ask that you continue to conserve water as we replenish our water supplies in our reservoirs, this should be completed by the end of the week.

As always, you may contact David Nordman at 503-842-6462 or at osidewaterdavid@gmail.com with any comments or questions.

Please share this information with your neighbors, especially those who may not receive this notice directly (for example, those with no radio, cell phone or internet connection).

This notice sent by the Oceanside Water District.