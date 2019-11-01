OBITUARY: Lorraine Vandecoevering (Sept. 16, 1931 – Oct. 23, 2019)

Lorraine Wilhelmina Vandecoevering, 88, was born to John and Rose Kottre on September 16, 1931 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota and passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, in Bay City, Oregon with family by her side.

Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tillamook, Oregon on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 10:30am. A reception to follow.

For decades, this woman was a tremendous force who pursued her passion to promote tourism and commerce, advocate for Oregon’s fishing industry, be an active member in various community organizations, be a financial contributor and founder of the Garibaldi Museum, promote workforce housing, founder and business owner of the Troller Restaurant (now Garibaldi Bistro), raise 8 children and be one of the most resourceful people I have ever known. She was a lady who lived in her time and was in many respects ahead of her time. I have spent my life trying follow her best footsteps… I will miss you, Grandma Lorraine Kottre Vandecoevering! From Sarah Absher

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Garibaldi Maritime Museum or Garibaldi Fire Department.

Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.