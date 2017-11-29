OBITUARY: Laura M. Nichols – (March 1, 1929 – November 4, 2017)

Laura M. Nichols, 88, of Rockaway Beach, OR., died on Saturday, November 4th, in McMinnville, OR. Laura passed away peacefully from natural causes, with her loving grandchildren at her side. She was born on March 1st, 1929, to parents George and May Jamieson in Preston, Lancashire, England.

Laura emigrated to the United States in 1946, where she started her family in Rexburg, ID. She later moved with her two children to Salt Lake City, UT., where she attended Medical Assistant Courses. Laura obtained her certification in Medical Assisting, and moved to Overton, NV. in 1983, to continue her career as a Physician’s Assistant, where she lived and practiced for over 10 years. In 1994, Laura relocated to Oregon, where she continued to practice medicine at a clinic in Vernonia for 7 years. She retired at the age of 73, and moved to Rockaway Beach, OR., to be closer to her daughter.

In the communities where she worked and lived, Laura was best known as a healer. Laura was well known for her energetic passion, and extraordinary ability, to help others. She will be remembered for her intuitive demeanor, intelligence, resourcefulness, cheery disposition, and aptitude for instilling a sense of both mental and physical comfort in the people around her. Among many other wonderful traits, her family and friends will always remember her as an independent and resilient woman, a dog lover, an avid reader with an insatiable hunger for knowledge, and a person with intense appreciation for music, art, and nature (especially the Oregon Coast), who referred to almost everyone she came in contact with as “Sweetheart.”

Laura is survived by her grandson, Cody Nichols of Ellis, KS.; her granddaughter, Chelsea Nichols (Jennifer Bacon) and great-granddaughter, Emery-River Bacon of Keaau, HI., her sister, Jean Horrocks of Gold Canyon, AZ., and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and May Jamieson; her brother, Jim Jamieson; her daughter, Ruth Nichols; and son, Dallas Nichols.

No public services are being held. The family invites all who are interested to offer a message of condolence or favorite memory of Laura, via the online memorial, at:

http://www.anewtradition.com/obituaries/listallobituaries.php



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

