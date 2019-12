NOTICE: Tillamook County Courthouse Elevator Down for Maintenance Dec. 16-20

The Tillamook County Courthouse elevator will be down for maintenance the week of December 16 through 20th.

If you need assistance for accessing the second floor of the courthouse during this time period, please call to schedule assistance or to provide immediate assistance, 503-812-8769 (Kevin) or 503-812-4892 (Josh).



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)