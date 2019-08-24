NOTICE: Tillamook County Board of Commissioners’ Notice of a Board Briefing on August 27, 2019

The Commissioners will hold a Board Briefing on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

at 8:30 a.m. to discuss weekly commissioner updates. The meeting will be held in the

Nehalem Room in the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook,

Oregon. The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to recess in Executive Session

as may be required at any time during this meeting, pursuant to ORS 192.660(1)



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

