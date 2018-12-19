NOTICE OF TILLAMOOK COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION MEETING – January 3, 2019

Notice is hereby given that the Tillamook County Housing Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting the first Thursday of every month beginning at 9:00am at the main branch of the Tillamook County Library located at 1716 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141. The public is welcome to attend.

If you need additional information, please call Sarah Absher, CFM, Director, 503-842-3408×3317 any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us.