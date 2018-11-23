NOTICE OF TILLAMOOK COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION MEETING DEC. 6

Notice is hereby given that the Tillamook County Housing Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, December 6, 2018 beginning at 9:00am in the Hatfield Room of the main branch of the Tillamook County Library located at 1716 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141. This meeting is the first meeting of the Tillamook County Housing Commission and the public is welcome to attend.

If you need additional information, please call Sarah Absher, CFM, Director, 503-842-3408×3317 any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us.