NOTICE OF TILLAMOOK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS & SHORT TERM RENTAL COMMITTEE WORKSHOP DEC. 18



Notice is hereby given that the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners will hold a public workshop with the Tillamook County Short Term Rental Committee for a committee presentation of their review of Tillamook County Ordinance #84: Regulating Short Term Rentals on December 18, 2018 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm in Board of County Commissioner Meeting Rooms A & B, Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

The public is welcome to attend. If you need additional information, please contact Sarah Absher, CFM, Director, 503-842-3408 x3317 any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

