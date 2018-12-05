Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Advertisting and Radio

NOTICE OF SHORT TERM RENTAL COMMITTEE MEETING DEC. 10

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Notice is hereby given that the Tillamook County Short Term Rental Committee will hold a public meeting to continue review of Tillamook County Ordinance #84: Regulating Short Term Rentals on December 10, 2018 from 9:00am to 11:00am in Board of County Commissioner Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.
The public is welcome to attend. If you need additional information, please contact Sarah Absher, CFM, Director, 503-842-3408 x3317 any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us.


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)