NOTICE OF SHORT TERM RENTAL COMMITTEE MEETING DEC. 10

Notice is hereby given that the Tillamook County Short Term Rental Committee will hold a public meeting to continue review of Tillamook County Ordinance #84: Regulating Short Term Rentals on December 10, 2018 from 9:00am to 11:00am in Board of County Commissioner Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

The public is welcome to attend. If you need additional information, please contact Sarah Absher, CFM, Director, 503-842-3408 x3317 any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us.