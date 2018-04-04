NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING – 4-H & Extension Service District

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the 4-H & Extension Service District, Tillamook County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, will be held at Courthouse, Commissioners’ Conference Room B, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook OR 97141. The meeting will take place on April 20, 2018 at 10:00 am. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 19, 2018 at 201 Laurel Ave, Tillamook OR 97141, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)