NOTICE: New Hours at Manzanita City Hall

Effective Friday, June 1, 2018, Manzanita City Hall temporary hours will be as follows:

Monday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

The new hours are due to a change in personnel. For the convenience of our citizens, a payment drop box is located next to the City Hall door for after-hours payments. In addition, all payments can be made on-line ci.manzanita.or.us

If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (503) 368-4353.