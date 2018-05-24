NOTICE: New Hours at Manzanita City Hall

TOP 5 Tillamook Coast Boarding Adventures
Effective Friday, June 1, 2018, Manzanita City Hall temporary hours will be as follows:
Monday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tuesday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The new hours are due to a change in personnel. For the convenience of our citizens, a payment drop box is located next to the City Hall door for after-hours payments. In addition, all payments can be made on-line ci.manzanita.or.us
If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (503) 368-4353.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer