North Tillamook Library Friends Annual Memorial Weekend Book Sale May 24th & 25th

A North County Memorial Day weekend tradition begins on Friday May 24 and 25 in Manzanita, as the North Tillamook Library hosts its annual book sale featuring thousands of donated books. It’s a sale that has become so big in recent years that it takes place at TWO locations: The Hoffman Center for the Arts (594 Laneda Ave.) and Pine Grove Community House three blocks away (225 Laneda).

The Friday, May 24th, evening Pre-Sale from 5 to 7 pm allows members of the Friends of the North Tillamook Library to have first crack at this year’s books. If you are not a member, have no fears. Non-members can sign up for the Friends organization on-site. The cost is $10 for an individual membership and $15 for a family. The public sale is on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The “gently used” non-fiction books include cookbooks, biographies, humor, nature, gardening, history, religion, self-help, reference, general interest and coffee table books and are located at the Hoffman Center. The fiction books will be at the Pine Grove Community House – novels, mysteries, science fiction, poetry, romances, children’s books, and CDs. All books are bargain priced.

The book sale is a highly anticipated event by the public, as evidenced by the more than 300 people who come through the doors. It is the major fundraiser for the North Tillamook County Friends and proceeds help provide maintenance for the Manzanita library and grounds.

Thank you for supporting North Tillamook Library. Remember, YOU are an important part of our Library’s future. For more about the Friends of North Tillamook Library, go to northtillamooklibrary.org.