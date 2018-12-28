North County Recreation District is proud to welcome back, Magical Strings on Sat. Dec. 29th

For family entertainment during the holidays plan on a “Celtic Yuletide” concert on Saturday evening, 7:30 p.m., December 29th in the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center in Nehalem, OR, 36155 9th Street. Performing will be three generations of one family with “Magical Strings” from the Puget Sound area. The Washington Post describes their music as “warm, graceful, and sonically gorgeous”.

The band features harp, hammered dulcimer, cello, and percussion as well as Irish dancing. Granddaughter Rowan, 18, is a champion Irish step dancer who is studying ballet at Dominican University in San Francisco. Grandson Haydn, 10, is a 3 time Western Regional Irish dance champion, and he also plays the djembe. They have toured the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and Japan, have performed on Prairie Home Companion, and been featured on CNN.

To purchase tickets please visit:

https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5948/magical-strings-celtic-yuletide-concert#buy-tickets



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

