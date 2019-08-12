North County Food Bank presents the 24th Annual FISH FRY Fundraiser Lunch and Dinner Sunday August 18th at the St. Mary’s By The Sea Catholic Church

The North County Food Bank will host their 24th Annual FISH FRY fundraiser at the St. Mary’s by the Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway on Sunday August 18th from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm. Come to the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s for a great meal that benefits a great cause. The meal includes Fresh Pan Fried Rockfish, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw, French Bread, Melon, Coffee, Tea, and Soft Drinks. Tickets are $10 and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets are available in advance from NCFB volunteers or available at the door.

The Fish Fry is an annual event that many local residents and area visitors look forward to. It’ll be the same great rockfish, fresh from our local ocean waters, with all the good food prepared and served by Food Bank volunteers.

The North County Food Bank (NCFB) is an all-volunteer non-profit organization serving the people of North Tillamook County from Twin Rocks in the south to the Tillamook/Clatsop county line in the north and east out the Nehalem Valley. Last year, the North County Food Bank provided food assistance to 608 adults and 252 children in 278 households and distributed 94,714 pounds of food. The NCFB offers food to anyone in need in their service area.

NCFB Board President Tom Ayres said, “Fundraisers like the Fish Fry help us meet our goal of ending hunger in our community. The NCFB depends on fund raisers like this, generous donations of food and money from many individuals and organizations in the community, and the work of many volunteers.”

The NCFB wants to thank its partners who made generous donations that make this Fish Fry possible:

Pacific Seafoods

Manzanita Grocery Store (The Little Apple)

Manzanita Fresh Foods

Mohler Coop

St. Mary’s By The Sea

R Sanitary

The North County Food Bank has been serving North Tillamook County for over 25 years. The Food Bank is open from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm every Tuesday and continues to operate from it’s usual location in the lower level of the Old Wheeler Hospital Building across the parking lot from the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler (278 Rowe Street, Wheeler, OR 97147).



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

