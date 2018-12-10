NORTH COUNTY FOOD BANK ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The North County Food Bank announced schedule changes for the Holidays. The Food Bank, which is normally open from 1:00 to 3:00 PM every Tuesday, will be closed Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25) and New Years Day (Tuesday, January 1). Instead they will be open on Wednesday January 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Since the Food Bank will not be open at all the week of December 23 through December 29 people who need food are encouraged to come in on Tuesday December 18. The Food Bank will return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

The North County Food Bank provides food at no cost to any residents of their service area who are in need of food assistance. In addition free clothing is offered in their Clothing Bank at the same location. Their service area is from Twin Rocks to Falcon Cove and east out the Nehalem Valley to the County line. The amount of food provided varies with the size of the household. A household of four people will typically receive 80 to 100 pounds of food and they may receive food up to twice a month. The Food Bank is normally open from 1:00 to 3:00 PM every Tuesday and continues to operate from its usual location in the lower level of the Old Wheeler Hospital Building across the parking lot from the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler (278 Rowe Street, Wheeler, OR 97147).