North Coast Squid Launch Party & November Gallery Show Opening Nov. 2nd

Join us to celebrate the 7th edition the North Coast Squid Journal of Writing & Art at the Annual Squid Launch Party, Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm at Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

The first edition of the North Coast Squid was published in 2012 and is now published by the Manzanita Writers’ Series. This literary magazine offers local writers and artists—as well as those who have a strong connection to the north Oregon coast—a way to share their work in print.

This year’s edition, with more pages and more color images than ever, features the work of 53 contributors with connections to the North Oregon Coast. We will celebrate with readings by ten of our published authors, a gallery show of published artists, as well as an amazing cake that features the cover of the latest journal.

If you are unable to attend the event, we encourage you to stop by the Hoffman Center Art Gallery during open hours – Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 pm to 4 pm – all of November to see the new show. 15 of the artists who are published in the new issue of the North Coast Squid will be showing their work in the Hoffman Gallery during the month. Copies will be available to purchase during gallery hours.



By mid-November, magazines will also be available for sale at the following locations:

·Astoria: Blue Scorcher and Lucy’s Books

·Seaside: Beach Books

·Cannon Beach: Cannon Beach Art Gallery and Cannon Beach Books

·Manzanita: Manzanita News & Espresso and Cloud & Leaf Books

·Wheeler: The Roost Café

·Rockaway Beach: The Offshore Grill Café

·Garibaldi: The Garibaldi Maritime Museum

·Tillamook: The Tillamook Pioneer Museum

·Pacific City: Rowboat Gallery

The Manzanta Writers Series is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts, located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.

The Hoffman Gallery is free and open to the public.